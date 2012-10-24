Your Pillowcase And Your Toilet Seat Have A Lot In Common

Believe it or not, we’re not alone on this Earth. Tiny organisms, way too small to see without a microscope, live in, on and around us every moment of the day.



“We’re constantly walking through a microbial soup,” ecologist Jessica Green tells Discovery Magazine’s Brian Barcott in a long article about microbes in our homes.

One shocking piece of intel: our pillowcase and toilet seat are covered in the same bacteria.

There appears to be so much overlap, in fact, that scientists can’t distinguish from which location bacterial samples come from.

Fortunately, the common microbe is a harmless type of bacteria that lives on the skin. Still, something to think about the next time you nuzzle up to your pillow.

Sweet dreams, everyone!

(via io9)

