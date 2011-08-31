Your Personal Brand and QR Codes

QR codes are fast becoming a requirement for businesses. They are basically small square barcodes that people can scan with the use of their mobile devices and the information contained within pops out. Businesses typically use it for linking to their websites, to help people find out more about them online.



But can QR codes help someone who’s marketing his personal brand? What exactly are the advantages of using QR codes in your personal branding campaign?



Update your brand

As you know, your personal brand is one that you have to continuously cultivate so that it adapts to the changing times. Nowadays, not even your resume is enough to get you that client or job position. People want to know your identity, both online and off, and you have to make yourself stand out to be noticed.

This is where QR codes come in. By utilising a personal QR code, you can link to important information that can be found about you online. You can link to your personal website, your social media account, or to your blog, and this helps people know more about you and what you have to offer.

With a personal QR code, you can avoid being mistaken for someone else. This is especially true if you have a rather common name. Try searching for your name in Google and see what results come up. If the results are people you don’t know, then you have a serious problem. Having a personal QR code that you can place in your business card can help you address this.

QR code tips

First of all, your QR code should be clear and scannable. After all, what’s the use of placing it out there if the information contained within it cannot be scanned and read? So always test out your QR code first before placing it wherever you want.

Second, make sure that the information you place in the code is short and concise. As you know, QR codes become more complex the more information is placed inside them, which may make them harder to scan. So it’s a good idea to place only the minimum data you can in your code.

You should also link to a mobile friendly resource. After all, people are using mobile devices to scan the code and get the information, so you obviously shouldn’t direct them to a site that’s not going to sit well in their mobile devices.

You should make sure that the code works for an international audience, can adapt to different platforms, and offers statistics for analysis. And don’t forget to provide a call to action, since this is why you placed the QR code in the first place – you want a suitable reaction to the link or information you gave.

And again, don’t forget to test out your code before giving it away. There is nothing worse for your personal brand than to offer a code that doesn’t work.

QR codes are the latest tools that people are utilising in their personal branding campaign. This is especially true if you’re in a career that involves technology – having an excellent QR code can get your reputation up and make sure that the information about you that people are finding is the right one.

Author:

Maria Elena Duron, is managing editor of the Personal Branding Blog and is also the CEO (chief engagement officer) of buzz2bucks.com – a word of mouth marketing firm. She helps create connection, credibility, community and cha-ching through mobile marketing and social commerce around your brand. She is co-founder of #brandchat – a weekly twitter chat focused on every aspect of branding.

