Your Open Plan Office Is Making You Sick

Nine out of 10 offices in Australia are open plan, designed with the intention to promote staff interaction while also saving businesses up to 20% in building costs.

However a recent study by a university in Stockholm has found employees in open plan offices were more likely to take sick days, with women working in an open layout the most at risk.

The findings also shows people in open plan offices are more likely to have elevated stress levels, higher blood pressure and get the flu.

A study by the University of Sydney aligned with with Swedish university, finding open plan offices also scored “considerably low” for satisfaction of visual privacy, noise and space.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.