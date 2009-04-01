Your Next Netflix Streaming Box: An $800 Speaker?

Samsung gave us a tour of its 2009 consumer electronics gear today, and one of our favourite gadgets was this $800 wall-mountable “sound bar” speaker system with a wireless subwoofer, which goes on sale this summer. (Product HT-BD8200.)

Not only does it do faux surround sound, but it has a built-in Blu-ray player — hooks into your TV via HDMI — and supports Netflix’s (NFLX) online movie streaming service. Not for the budget shopper, but pretty slick.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.