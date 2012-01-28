Your Next Laptop Could Have Kinect Built In

It would be a lot cooler if I could control this thing from the water.

Photo: By Giorgio Montersino on Flickr

Microsoft is testing laptops with built-in Kinect sensors, which would allow users to control them with voice commands and gestures.The Daily saw a couple of prototypes that looked to be made by hardware partner Asus. Microsoft confirmed to The Daily that the prototypes were real.



Microsoft said last November that it is building Kinect support into Windows that would be able to see objects as close as 40 centimeters away. But it sounded like the actual Kinect device would still be separate, and plugged in with a USB cable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.