Your New Job: SAI GreenTech Editor

Great news: We’re joining the massive crowd of companies launching sites focused on the green business revolution. So you may have just found your new job!



As our Green Editor, you’ll be responsible for helping us build the best real-time green business news and analysis site in the industry (think SAI and Clusterstock, but focused on energy, solar, batteries, wind, and other greentech topics). Specifically, you’ll be responsible for reporting, writing, editing, aggregating, and analysing and becoming a dominant voice in the industry. You’ll also be a talking head once in a while, especially once we launch video.

In other words, this is a perfect opportunity for an ambitious journalist who also wants to help build a site and a business (and one that isn’t dying, like that super-prestigious newspaper you’ve always thought you wanted to work for).

As always, experience will help. Specifically:

5+ years of deadline-intensive reporting, writing, and editing experience, preferably online

Green business expertise and sources

Strong writing ability

You also have to enjoy working in an intense, real-time publishing environment (think broadcast, not print). If you find that sort of intensity burdensome instead of exciting, this isn’t the job for you.

Location: CA or NY. SAI is headquartered in New York City but we are open to locating the position in Silicon Valley.

Interested? Great! Please send links to clips and resume to our COO and Publisher, Julie Hansen jhansen [at] alleyinsider dot com.

Photo: btsiders

