Fans of Netflix's hit show 'Stranger Things' will love these two web tools

Netflix’s new show “Stranger Things” is a smash hit, and if you are one of its likely millions of fans, the internet has a few treats for you.

A web tool made by Nelson Cash, and pointed out by Product Hunt’s Ryan Hoover, lets you make you own nameplate in the show’s awesome typeface. Here is what mine looks like:

And it doesn’t have to be your name — you can use any two words.

The second tool called Stranger Gif lets you make your own message in the Christmas lights, in gif format. Here is my version with the test script, “Put any message.” It has to be 20 characters or less.

If you haven’t seen “Stranger Things,” it’s a supernatural sci-fi thriller that draws heavily from ’80s movies and TV. It’s a nostalgia play, done to perfection.

It currently has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating, a 96% audience rating, and it has sent the internet abuzz since it was released in mid-July. It also drew a reported 8.2 million viewers in its first 16 days, according to

SymphonyAM data provided to Business Insider.

