"Your mum's House" And Other Places You Should Not Be Able To Check-In To On Foursquare

As check-in app Foursquare crosses the 2 million user mark, some of its biggest fans are already worrying it might turn into the next MySpace.
One of their biggest concerns: Foursquare doesn’t do enough to define what kind of places users should be albe to check-in to from.
On customer-complaint site Get Satisfaction, one user writes:
“One of the reasons MySpace was able to grow like a weed is because it had an “anything goes” attitude towards users that led to the creation of a lot of disposable joke accounts, fictional person accounts, and total freakshows like Tila Tequila.”
“After the hype died down, MySpace experienced a population crash because (in part) the non-freak users got tired of the freakshow and started fleeing to better-managed sites like Facebook and LinkedIn. Now, nobody can figure out how MySpace is supposed to make money, because it’s userbase is mostly semi-literate underemployed freaks who use the site mostly to become imaginary friends with strippers living six states away..”
Chris Thompson at AboutFoursquare.com lists a few “ridiculous” venues he’s spotted:
- Bathrooms and individual bathroom stalls
- Entire towns or cities
- Roads
- Individual seats or sections in a stadium, theatre, etc.
- Specific tables in a restaurant
- Rooms and pieces of furniture within homes
- Individual desks, cubicles or offices within a business
- Flights, planes, etc.
- All the ridiculous, offensive venues like “Your mum’s House” and “Some Dirty Hooker’s [redacted]”
