"Your mum's House" And Other Places You Should Not Be Able To Check-In To On Foursquare

As check-in app Foursquare crosses the 2 million user mark, some of its biggest fans are already worrying it might turn into the next MySpace.



One of their biggest concerns: Foursquare doesn’t do enough to define what kind of places users should be albe to check-in to from.

On customer-complaint site Get Satisfaction, one user writes:

“One of the reasons MySpace was able to grow like a weed is because it had an “anything goes” attitude towards users that led to the creation of a lot of disposable joke accounts, fictional person accounts, and total freakshows like Tila Tequila.”

“After the hype died down, MySpace experienced a population crash because (in part) the non-freak users got tired of the freakshow and started fleeing to better-managed sites like Facebook and LinkedIn. Now, nobody can figure out how MySpace is supposed to make money, because it’s userbase is mostly semi-literate underemployed freaks who use the site mostly to become imaginary friends with strippers living six states away..”

Chris Thompson at AboutFoursquare.com lists a few “ridiculous” venues he’s spotted:

Bathrooms and individual bathroom stalls

Entire towns or cities

Roads

Individual seats or sections in a stadium, theatre, etc.

Specific tables in a restaurant

Rooms and pieces of furniture within homes

Individual desks, cubicles or offices within a business

Flights, planes, etc.

All the ridiculous, offensive venues like “Your mum’s House” and “Some Dirty Hooker’s [redacted]”

