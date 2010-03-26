Here's What A $100,000 Salary Gets You In 20 Global Cities

A six-figure salary (US$) means one thing in New York City and something very different in Bangkok.



Assuming you have a salary of US$100,000 in each location, the difference comes down to taxes, cost of living, and the real estate market.

We calculated your REAL income based on taxes and cost of living (using the Economist’s informal Big Mac Index). And we picked out a property for sale in your price-range, which should be around $300,000.

So where do you want to live?

Check Out What You Can Get In All 20 Cities >

