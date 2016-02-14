Your last minute guide to the best restaurants in Melbourne for Valentine's Day

Photo: The Point/ Albert Park.

It’s that time of the year again.

Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest days for diners with more than 10.3 million Australians taking their loved ones out on Sunday with an average spend of $107 per meal, according to restaurant booking platform, OpenTable.

While many of us will have planned Valentine’s Day, from the chocolates to the bubbly, others are still looking for some last-minute inspiration.

We’ve made things easier by rounding up, with the help of OpenTable, a list of the 20 most romantic restaurants in Melbourne for Sunday.

Here they are:

Gazi Photo: Gazi/ Facebook. From the ink-splattered walls to industrial steel benches, GAZI is a no-frills, no-fuss bar-slash-Greek-restaurant where you can drink, eat and let loose – without the rules. Rockpool Bar & Grill - Crown Melbourne Photo: Neil Perry | Rockpool/ Facebook. Beef is the showcase at Rockpool Bar & Grill with up to 18 different cuts available from grass fed, grain fed and David Blackmore's Pure Blood Wagyu, which is all dry aged on premise. Seafood is also treated with as much reverence with a purpose built fish room housing live clams, lobster and abalone. The Hotel Windsor Photo: Hotel Windsor/ Facebook. The restaurant, under the guidance of a world-class culinary team, is renowned for the outstanding quality of its food and service. Afternoon tea at The Hotel Windsor is brought to your table on a three-tiered silver stand and consists of freshly baked scones with jam and cream, exquisite pastries and finger sandwiches. Sake Restaurant and Bar (Hamer Hall) Photo: Sake Restaurant & Bar Hamer Hall/ Facebook. Sake Hammer Hill is a modern Japanese dining restaurant, the perfect place for that unforgettable experience amongst the Yarra River. Sake Hammer Hall offers a delicious menu that can be truly experienced by tasting authentic Japanese dishes as tempura soft shell crab and wagyu teriyaki. Gingerboy Photo: Gingerboy/ Facebook. Inspired by the street kitchens, hawker foods and vendors from Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore is where south East Asian food meets Melbourne style with a contemporary edge. Gingerboy is about food that's sometimes hot, mostly spicy, and always inviting. Gradi - Crown Melbourne Photo: Gradi/Melbourne Johnny Di Francesco, 2014 World Pizza Champion Classic Italian cuisine comes to Crown as Gradi brings the flavours of Naples to you with delicious Italian pizza, pasta and seafood. Spice Temple - Crown Melbourne Photo: Neil Perry | Rockpool/ Facebook. Seasoned with an unmistakable Chinese flavour, Spice Temple’s unique and truly special dishes are driven by a long fostered passion for Asian cuisine and delights the senses with its contrasting tastes and textures. The Botanical Photo: The Botanical/ Facebook. Its contemporary menu celebrates provincial French & Mediterranean cuisine and incorporates only the highest quality, sustainable produce, paired with an award winning wine list. Bistro Guillaume - Crown Melbourne Photo: Bistro Guillaume Melbourne/ Facebook. Bistro Guillaume's natural light-filled design pays homage to the traditional bistros of France by featuring timber panelling and mouldings with the richness and warmth of French oak timber, and incorporates Bistro Guillaume’s whimsical grass green colour in both the bar area and entrance. The Point Photo: The Point/ Albert Park. The Point Restaurant upholds a superlative standard of fine dining. Chef Andrew Harmer takes a contemporary approach to classic dishes, with a focus on Australia’s finest beef. The Atlantic Restaurant - Crown Melbourne Photo: The Atlantic/Melbourne. The Atlantic Restaurant is complemented by carefully-sourced produce from local and specialist suppliers. Each day Executive Chef, Donovan Cooke and his team are inspired by the best wild and sustainable fish, unique oyster varieties and pristine shellfish. Wild Oak Photo: Wild Oak Restaurant and Cooking School/ Facebook. The Wild Oak Restaurant and Wine Bar is situated in picturesque Olinda, on top of Mt Dandenong in the heart of the Dandenong Ranges. Wild Oak specialises in unique and exquisite culinary experience – a modern Australian cuisine with strong classical French accents. Grossi Florentino Upstairs Photo: Grossi Florentino/ Facebook. The essence of Grossi Florentino Upstairs is quality and accessible luxury ready to be enjoyed. It follows a tradition of Italian timeless style, drawing from its heritage and delivering in a unique way for today. The physical space is just breathtaking. The European Photo: The European/ Facebook. The European offers classic bistro fare with substance and character to complement its award winning wine list. It utilises the best seasonal produce available to offer a cohesive service from breakfast, lunch to dinner and anything in between. A nice, more casual setting. Nobu - Crown Melbourne Photo: Nobu/ OpenTable. Guests may enjoy the wide range of superb cocktails, sake and wine from the bar, overlooking the stunning river views. The restaurants’ perennial popularity and devoted following are a tribute to Nobu putting his own personal spin on traditional Japanese cooking. Ezard Photo: Ezard Melbourne/ Facebook. Guests are invited to indulge in a variety of ways: from a weekday express lunch or pre-theatre dinner, to an eight course tasting menu replete with fastidiously sourced wines to match. Quality seasonal produce is of the utmost importance. Ezard foster’s long-standing relationships with its suppliers to ensure access to the very best of Australian ingredients. MoVida Photo: Movida Melbourne/ Facebook. When Movida opened in 2003 no one knew what to expect with this little bar on a graffiti covered cobbled lane serving Spanish tapas and shared plates in a down lit room playing funky tunes. Ten years on and the original restaurant is still going strong with new openings in Melbourne and Sydney. It’s the kind of place you can come in for a beer and jamon croquette at the bar and then find yourself moving to a table and sharing a plate of slow braised lamb, some patatas a lo pobre. No. 8 by John Lawson - Crown Melbourne Photo: No. 8 by John Lawson/ OpenTable. The essence of No. 8 by John Lawson is the use of traditional cooking techniques in the kitchen, contemporary combinations of flavours combined with a bespoke selection of carefully farmed local produce. Amongst the menu items and produce exclusive to No. 8 by John Lawson is Milawa Free Range Poultry, artisan breads baked daily from EDS breads and micro sunflower micro greens from Flowerdale farms. Rosetta Ristorante - Crown Melbourne Photo: Rosetta Ristorante/ Facebook. Neil Perry is the creative force behind Rosetta, a sophisticated and elegant Italian ristorante that combines an impressive dining room with professional and authentic service. At the heart of Rosetta’s fast-paced kitchen is a wood fired oven and char-grill for creating simple Italian dishes such as suckling pig, roast chicken and wood fired suckling lamb. Om Nom Photo: Adelphi Hotel/ Facebook. On the menu, a decadent array of desserts and savoury tasting plates invite guests to share, compare and enjoy the pleasures of social dining. In the evenings, Om Nom transforms into an intimate and stylish setting where guests meals will be complemented by original dessert inspired cocktails from its creative bartenders.

