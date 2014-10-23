Your Jeans May Be Changing The Colour Of Your IPhone 6

Many people are complaining that their new iPhone 6 is slowly changing colour as the dye from their jeans is rubbing off on the plastic strips found on the reverse side of the phone.

An investigation by BGR reveals that “Dyegate” is becoming a problem for iPhone 6 customers. People claim that their phones are turning blue after weeks of removing and inserting the phone into their jean pockets.

BGR reports that it’s difficult to get the blue stains off the plastic strips. Apple has reportedly suggested that customers scrub the back of their phones with cleaning products. But, according to customers with blue iPhones, that simply doesn’t work.

The iPhone has seen its fair share of controversy since it went on sale. First there was “Bendgate,” where people complained that the iPhone 6 would bend if stored in a pocket. Apple moved quickly to dismiss the claims, playing down the number of people affected, but damning video evidence showed that the phone can indeed be bent if you apply enough pressure in the right place. There were also claims that the iPhone 6 was ripping out the hair of its customers, after some people complained that the seam between the screen and the case would catch hairs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.