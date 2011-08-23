Apple Files A Patent To Turn The iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine That Helps You Find Perfect Pitch

Photo: Telegraph

Working on your perfect pitch? You may not have to look further than your iPhone or iPad.Apple filed a patent that will turn its mobile devices into karaoke machines, the Telegraph reports.



It can also be used to help singers train their voices.

The iPod will evaluate a person’s singing, amplifying their efforts with “a concert hall effect” when they are on hitting the right notes, while exaggerating off-pitch notes.

There is also the option to “fuzz” off-key notes for performances in front of a group.

Your inability to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” will remain secret.

