Apple Files A Patent To Turn The iPhone Into A Karaoke Machine That Helps You Find Perfect Pitch

Photo: Telegraph
Working on your perfect pitch? You may not have to look further than your iPhone or iPad.Apple filed a patent that will turn its mobile devices into karaoke machines, the Telegraph reports.
It can also be used to help singers train their voices.
The iPod will evaluate a person’s singing, amplifying their efforts with “a concert hall effect” when they are on hitting the right notes, while exaggerating off-pitch notes.
There is also the option to “fuzz” off-key notes for performances in front of a group.
Your inability to sing “Livin’ on a Prayer” will remain secret.
