iPhone Is Now A Blu-ray Remote Control

Universal Studios Home Entertainment will release Blu-ray discs with iPhone and iPod Touch-enabled features, Home Media Magazine reports.



iPhone and iPod touch users will be able to control content on their web-connected Blu-ray players through Universal’s Blu-ray app.

For example, the company’s first such disc will be an edition of Fast & Furious to be released on July 28, which includes a “Virtual Car Garage.”

iPhone and iPod touch users will be able to see different views of the movie’s racers and cars in the virtual garage by using their touch screens.

Later this year, users will be able to download content from their Blu-ray discs onto their iPhones and iPod Touches and also use their devices as a virtual remote control for their Blu-ray players.

Another company trying to cash-in on the app store hype. We think it’s a good move in that people will like the fact that they can download content from their discs to their iPhones and iPod Touches. This might skew buyer preferences in Universal’s favour.

