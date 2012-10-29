Your Home Security Camera Will One Day Catch Crooks Before They Break In

Photo: Flicker/lydia_shiningbrightly

Imagine if your home security system could sound the alarm a few minutes before bandits broke in.That’s what researchers at Carnegie Mellon are working on with their new Mind’s Eye program, reports Phys.org. They are developing software that not only records what people are doing, but can predict what they are about to do, and can deduce what happened off camera.



It’s kind of like the TV show “Person of Interest” but for real.

For instance, if a woman enters a building without a box and leaves with one, the Mind’s Eye program can deduce that the box was taken from the building. Or if a person walks up to another person and holds out an object, the program can predict that the other person will take the object.

That sounds simple enough for a human mind, but the tech behind it pretty complicated. Researchers are generating 3D models of human activities. They have to teach the software to recognised these activities. Then teach it to recognise these activities during a live video.

Such software would have all kinds of uses for the military, police and home security.

Carnegie Mellon is one of twelve research teams and three commercial integrators participating in the five-year program that began in 2010 to develop smart video software. It’s sponsored by DARPA’s Information Innovation Office.

