POT PROFITS: Here Are The 10 Top-Grossing Stoner Flicks Of All Time

There are inherent risks to making a movie for stoners (like “Your Highness,” out today, starring Danny McBride and James Franco.) Such as:
Will the stoner audience be able to summon the motivation to get themselves to the theatre — or will delivery pizza and a rerun of “Robocop” keep them home, driving down ticket sales?
Will they get sidetracked at the concession counter, enraptured by the amazing discovery that this movie theatre still carries Goobers — and forget to actually see the movie, thus tamping down online review buzz?
“Your Highness” can only hope that, as it was for these 10 films, the resounding (OK, mumbled) answer is, “No!”
(Now, when examining these grosses, don’t expect “Harry Potter” numbers. Stoner movies traditionally garner most of their business in video/DVD sales and syndication. But they also usually cost almost nothing to shoot — so even modest-looking numbers usually mean profits.)
This bodes well for 'Your Highness': McBride's and Franco's last turns as potheads made this 2008 film, which also starred Seth Rogen, the biggest box office success in the genre's history. Right behind it is the classic that started it all...
Since this movie came out in 1978, it was probably actually a bigger success than 'Pineapple Express' -- but since Cheech and Chong are so laid back, we're sure they don't mind going second.
The sequels tapered off after this 1980 release, but the duo's second movie was another blockbuster.
Before Ice Cube was a squeaky-clean dad actor, he was headlining this franchise with Chris Tucker. (The original film came out in 1995.)
This 2001 comedy gained a bigger fan base over time, but its theatrical run was still pretty decent. (Note: also qualifies as one of the top-grossing mustache movies of all time.)
The 1998 psychedelic comedy teamed Jim Breuer and Dave Chappelle -- a veritable Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire of weed jokes. And tying it for the last spot on our countdown...
You didn't think we'd forget the Dude, did you? The 1998 Jeff Bridges starrer spawned a festival and countless life philosophies -- and it still plays on the big screen at a Los Angeles moviehouse.
