POT PROFITS: Here Are The 10 Top-Grossing Stoner Flicks Of All Time

There are inherent risks to making a movie for stoners (like “Your Highness,” out today, starring Danny McBride and James Franco.) Such as:



Will the stoner audience be able to summon the motivation to get themselves to the theatre — or will delivery pizza and a rerun of “Robocop” keep them home, driving down ticket sales?

Will they get sidetracked at the concession counter, enraptured by the amazing discovery that this movie theatre still carries Goobers — and forget to actually see the movie, thus tamping down online review buzz?

“Your Highness” can only hope that, as it was for these 10 films, the resounding (OK, mumbled) answer is, “No!”

(Now, when examining these grosses, don’t expect “Harry Potter” numbers. Stoner movies traditionally garner most of their business in video/DVD sales and syndication. But they also usually cost almost nothing to shoot — so even modest-looking numbers usually mean profits.)

