A Quick Guide To The Riots Happening Around The World

A wave of anti-government protests is sweeping the world.Inspired by the revolt that toppled Tunisia’s dictatorial president, thousands of protestors in Egypt and Yemen took to the streets this weekend to take a stand against high food prices, chronic unemployment and government corruption. Riots also broke out in Algeria, according to the Associated Press.



In Lebanon, political tensions erupted on Monday and Tuesday with supporters of former prime minister Saad Hariri protesting the appointment of a new, Hezbollah-backed prime minister.

And anti-government demonstrations turned violent in Albania, where protests have been a frequent occurrence since a contested 2009 election. Another rally has been planned for Friday, according to the New York Times.

