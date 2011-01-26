A Quick Guide To The Riots Happening Around The World

Grace Wyler
A wave of anti-government protests is sweeping the world.Inspired by the revolt that toppled Tunisia’s dictatorial president, thousands of protestors in Egypt and Yemen took to the streets this weekend to take a stand against high food prices, chronic unemployment and government corruption. Riots also broke out in Algeria, according to the Associated Press.

In Lebanon, political tensions erupted on Monday and Tuesday with supporters of former prime minister Saad Hariri protesting the appointment of a new, Hezbollah-backed prime minister.

And anti-government demonstrations turned violent in Albania, where protests have been a frequent occurrence since a contested 2009 election. Another rally has been planned for Friday, according to the New York Times. 

TUNISIA: Riots toppled the government, sparking a cascade of imitators in neighbouring countries.

EGYPT: Protestors clash with police during anti-government demonstrations in Cairo.

YEMEN: Protestors demand the ouster of president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

ALGERIA: Youth protest high food prices and chronic high unemployment rates.

LEBANON: Supporters of the former government protest Hezbollah-backed prime minister.

ALBANIA: Antigovernment protests turn violent in the capital city Tirana.

Is this a harbinger of more inflation-related violence?

