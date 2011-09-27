Your Guide To The Hottest Tech Events Of This Week

Photo: Luca Volpi, Wikimedia Commons

This is a guest post from Gary Sharma (a.k.a. “The Guy with the Red Tie”), Founder & CEO of GarysGuide, Mentor at ER Accelerator and proud owner of a whole bunch of black suits, white shirts and, at last count, over 40 red ties. You can reach him at gary [at] garysguide.comIts a crazy, crazy week of tech meetups, launch parties (and after parties), student hackathons, lean startups, job fairs, fireside chats, demo showcases and much much more. Enjoy!



YCombinator finally lands in New York!

Q & A session about startups with YC partners, and individual presentations about their own startup experiences by the founders of Airbnb, Greplin, Grubwithus, Inporia, Stripe, Tutorspree, Weebly, and Wepay.

Monday, 5:30 p.m. @ Undisclosed Location, New York, NY



2011 Door64 Austin Tech Fair

Showcasing the best of Austin & Central Texas-area technology companies. After-party at the Dog & Duck Pub.

Monday, 9 a.m. @ AT&T Executive Education and Conference centre, Austin, TX

Startup Exits: Early Stage M&A

Keynote by Russ Fradin (Founder & CEO, Dynamic Signal. Sold Adify to Cox for $300m+). Panelists include Mike Smith (SVP, AOL), Dave Sobota (Director, Google), Mike Foley (VP, Electronic Arts), Charles Hudson (Zynga, Venture Partner, SoftTech VC) and moderated by Nathan Beckord (Principal, VentureArchetypes Startup Advisors).

Tuesday, 5 p.m. @ Rocketspace, 181 Fremont Street, San Francisco, CA

MassChallenge Startup Showcase 2011

Explore and celebrate 125 high-impact startups, and network over food, drinks, and pitches!

Tuesday, 6 p.m. @ MassChallenge Headquarters, ONE Marina Park Drive, 14th Floor, Boston, MA Task Rabbit and Eventbrite PartyTaskRabbit has launched their “Do More. Live More. Be More.” campaign, and Eventbrite is throwing a party to celebrate!

Tuesday, 6 p.m. @ The Box SF, 1069 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA

Eric Ries: The Principles of a Lean Startup at the Commonwealth Club

Eric Ries (Author, The Lean Startup) in conversation with Dave McClure (Founder, 500 Startups)

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. @ Commonwealth Club of California, 595 Market Street #2, San Francisco, CA

Music 4.5: Brand Discovery Conference London

Connecting music-tech startups with brands and agencies on the lookout for the new technologies.

Wednesday, 9 a.m. @ 20-24 Broadwick Street, London, UK

SF New Tech Innovations in Commerce

Innovations in Commerce. With demos from Rapleaf, Offermatic, Stella & Dot, Retailigence, j-grab, TRUSTe, tinypay.me, and more!

Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. @ Mighty, 119 Utah Street, San Francisco, CA

Vator Splash SF 2011

Startup competition with leading entrepreneurs, innovators, venture capitalists and angel investors across technology. Speakers include Jim Lanzone (CBS), Joe Kraus (Google Ventures), David Hornik (August Capital), Matt Blumberg (Blumberg Capital), Philip Kaplan and more.

Thursday, 4 p.m. @ Cafe du Nord, 2170 Market Street, San Francisco, CA

OC Tech Startup

Get the lowdown on the OC startup scene, new incubators, hackathons, startup weekends etc. Moderated discussion and Q&A with Amir Banifatemi of Bayspring Ventures (investor), Erik Rannala of Harrison Metal (investor), Patrick Vlaskovitz, and other guests.

Thursday, 6 p.m. @ Cisco, 130 Theory, Irvine, CA

Lean Startup Circle Boston September Meetup

Q&A and presentation with Craig Daniel, Co-Founder and Head Of Product at Visiblegains.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. @ Microsoft New England Research & Development centre (NERD), One Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA

Digital DUMBOs Fashion Night Out: Official T-Shirt Release Party with Brooklyn Industries and Radballs

The hottest Tech Party in Dumbo!

Thursday, 6:30 p.m. @ Dumbo Loft, 155 Water St, Brooklyn, NY

Startup Grind Meetup hosts Ben Parr

With Mashable Editor-at-Large Ben Parr. Pizza and drinks so make sure to RSVP!

Thursday, 7 p.m. @ AOL, 395 Page Mill, Palo Alto, CA

HackNY Student Hackathon Demofest Code-loving students from all universities. NYC startups with awesome APIs to build on.

Saturday, 12 p.m. @ NYU Courant Institute, 251 Mercer St, New York, NY

In The Pipeline …

New Tech (Boulder Denver) Monthly Meetup on Oct 4 @ Wittemeyer Courtroom, Boulder, CO

Brand Camp 2011 – Personal Branding 2.0 Conference Boston on Oct 4 @ Foley Hoag, Boston, MA

Hipster Launch Party on Oct 6 @ Mighty, San Francisco, CA

NYVCA Ingenuity on Oct 6 @ 82 Mercer, New York, NY

SVB Accelerator CEO Summit #SVBCEO on Oct 6 @ Computer History Museum, 1401 North Shoreline Boulevard, Mountain View, CA

Women 2.0 Silicon Valley Founder Friday Launch on Oct 7 @ 201 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto, CA

Monetising Mobile Summit on Oct 12 @ Sway, London, UK

Startup Denver Job Fair on Oct 13 @ Uncurbed, Denver, CO Until Next Week. Hasta La Vista, Baby!

