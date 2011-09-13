Your Guide To The Hottest Tech Events Of This Week

Photo: www.flickr.com

This is a guest post from Gary Sharma (a.k.a. “The Guy with the Red Tie”), Founder & CEO of GarysGuide, Mentor at ER Accelerator and proud owner of a whole bunch of black suits, white shirts and, at last count, over 40 red ties. You can reach him at gary [at] garysguide.orgSo its been a crazy week what with Arrington getting the boot from Arianna whilst defending editorial independence and Twitter raising a super-duper-mega-giga round of $800 million. But the biggest news has been the over-the-phone (srsly, yahoo board? that scared of Carol, are we?) firing of perennial f-bomb dropper and Yahoo helmer Carol Bartz. And now the search is on in full swing for the next Yahoo CEO with rockstar names such as Jason Kilar, Jonathan Miller, Jack Ma and even Henry Blodget being bandied around.



But I think everyone is missing out on the dark horse here – LA’s very own Jason “J-Dawg” Calacanis. He has decent content business chops having run 3 properties (Weblogs / Engadget, Mahalo, ThisWeekIn). He has close ties to the Hollywood set. And he’s worked at and knows the folks @ Aol which could make a potential acquisition / merger in the future much easier. But most importantly, he’s hungry for the job. And never ever underestimate the potential of a hungry entrepreneur!

Ok, now lets see whats shakin’ in the tech universe this week…

SF MusicTech Summit #9

Crazy about music? Can’t get enough of tech? Then you’re going to like this one. Bonus drinking game: Down a sake bomb everytime you encounter a startup with .fm in its domain name.

Monday, 9 a.m. @ Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA

FutureM Boston

A whole WEEK of mobile related awesomeness including Gravity Summit, Mobile Mondays, Inbound Marketing Summit, Brand Camp and Mass Innovation Nights. Speakers include Rishad Tobaccowala (Vivaki), Carol Kruse (ESPN), Dharmesh Shah (HubSpot), Rich Miner (Google Ventures), Chris Brogan, Cindy Gallop (If We Ran The World), Brian Solis (Altimeter Group), Laura Fitton (Twitter for Dummies), David Skok (Matrix Partners) and others.

Monday to Friday, Boston, MA

TechCrunch Disrupt SF

A ton of great speakers & panelists (John Doerr, Kevin Rose, Ron Conway, Paul Graham, Reid Hoffman, Yossi Vardi, That guy from ‘2 and a half men’) and a terrific lineup of startups but of course the real question on everyone’s mind is: Is Michael Arrington going to show up and what is he going to say? Ahhh the anticipation is killing me.

Monday, 9 a.m. @ SF Design centre Concourse, 635 8th Street, San Francisco, CA

Demo Fall 2011The “other” startup-launching-and-demoing event happening this week (heck, on the same day, actually). Nice lineup of speakers including Satish Dharmaraj (Redpoint), Bill Maris (Google Ventures), Geoffrey Moore (Mohr Davidow), Rich Wong (Accel), Christine Herron (Intel) and more. Monday 11 a.m. @ Hyatt Regency, 5101 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA

Entrepreneurs Unplugged: Brad Feld, Managing Director at Foundry Group

rumour has it that Brad might just be into doing a live performance of the Foundry Group’s hot new single, “I’m a VC!”.

Monday, 6:30 p.m. @ University of Colorado, Boulder, CO

TechStars Boulder Documentary Premier & Ensuing Mayhem

Not 1, not 2 but 4 awesome events all rolled up together! Whats not to like? First up, Premier of the TechStars NYC documentery on Bloomberg followed by Smackdown for Jobseekers, Founder Dating and finally the monthly Boulder Denver New Tech Meetup.

Tuesday, 5 p.m. @ Boulder theatre, 2031 14th Street, Boulder, CO

Girls in Tech & Tripping TC Disrupt after party!

The TechCrunch Disrupt after party you dont wanna miss!

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. @ Mars Bar, 798 Brannan Street, San Francisco, CA

Web Innovators Group 31

Main Dishes: SnapApp (Seth Lieberman), SocMetrics (Roy Rodenstein), Yesware (Matthew Bellows & Cashman Andrus). Side Dishes: GoodTwo (Bill Yucatonis & Kristen Elworthy), Crave Labs (Jeffrey Peden, Alex Mathews & Richard Tortora), SynchTube (Justin Ho & Phillip Wang), Addie (Adam McGowan & Jeremy Sewell), Curisma (Fatma Yalcin) and Reptivity (Ryan Lallier)

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. @ Royal Sonesta, 40 Edwin H Land Blvd, Cambridge, MA

TechStars NYC on Bloomberg TV Premiere Party

Move along Donald Trump & The Apprentice. This is the reality show everyone’s been waiting for with baited breath. You’ve heard the gossip, you’ve seen the trailer, now come watch the show where OnSwipe tell us “apps are bullshit”, Shelby show off their athletic dominance and Dave Tisch drops f-bombs. I smell a hit.

Tuesday, 7 p.m. @ Manhattan, NY

NYC @ Silicon Valley Tech After-party

Oh, the audacity! Silicon Alley startups are now actually venturing into enemy territory looking to poach hot new talent back to the east coast with them :) Among them are Gilt Groupe, Betaworks, Meetup, Pivotal Labs, Knewton, LanguageMate, ZocDoc, Etsy, Hunch and SecondMarket.

Wednesday, 7 p.m. @ AOL Town Hall, 395 Page Mill Road, Palo Alto, CA

LA Lean Startup Circle: A Conversation with Eric Ries

You’ve heard about Lean Startup goodness, you’ve been practicing it, now you can partake of the wisdom from the man himself, Mr Eric Ries. Bonus: Jason Calacanis will be doing the interviewing. Frackin’ Awesome!

Thursday, 7.30 p.m. @ Santa Monica Civic Auditorium, 1855 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA

Social Matchbox DC: Startup Launch Event 2011

Cool Startups. Awesome Networking. Open Bar. Complimentary Food. How can you not like this event?!

Thursday @ US Navy Memorial Heritage centre, 701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Future of Mobile (FOM)

Attention Londoners! This is the event to be this week if you’re interested in learning where the mobile landscape is headed.

Friday, 9 a.m. @ The Mermaid, Puddle Dock, Blackfriars, London, UK

New Work City Third Anniversary Party

1 year in the amazing new space. 3 years of doing awesome things together. 100s of events hosted. 1000s of coworkers served. And now its time to par-tay!

Friday, 8 p.m. @ New Work City, 412 Broadway 2nd Floor

Quora’s 2nd Annual Bay Area Community Party

The party where you can finally come face to face with that dude who has been flagging and down-voting your answers all summer.

Saturday @ Tres Restaurant, San Francisco, CA

Seattle Startup Day

Startup Weekend and Seattle 2.0 are teaming up to bring Startup Day featuring Brian Wong (Kiip), Eric Ries (Lean Startup), Glenn Kelman (Redfin), Jonathan Sposato (Google), Rand Fishkin (SEOMoz), Scott Porad (Cheezburger) and others.

Saturday, 9 a.m. @ Meydenbauer centre, 11100 NE 6th Street, Bellevue, WA

Mobile UX Camp DC

All Mobile + UX goodness. All day. Nice!

Saturday, 9 a.m. @ Goethe-Institut / German Cultural centre, 812 7th St NW, Washington DC

Foursquare Global Hackathon

Go play with foursquare’s API, get creative and build a cool So-Lo-Mo app (thats Social-Local-Mobile for u n00bs). But if I see one more app for snapping photos of my food, I’ll barf.

Saturday & Sunday @ New York, San Francisco, Paris, Tokyo and more

In The Pipeline …

Social Media Week on Sep 19 – 23 @ Everywhere

Tech Cocktail NYC on Sep 21 @ General Assembly, New York, NY

Ad:Tech London on Sep 21 @ Olympia National Hall, London, UK

Facebook f8 Developer Event on Sep 22 @ SF Design centre, San Francisco, CA

Smash Summit 2011 on Sep 23 @ Microsoft, New York, NY

USC Startup Weekend on Sep 23 @ USC, Los Angeles, CA Until Next Week. Hasta La Vista, Baby!

