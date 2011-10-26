Your Guide To The Hottest Tech Events Of The Week

Photo: Eddric Lee / Flickr

Another amazing week of Summits, Conferences, Tech Cocktails, TEDx-es, Ignites, Lean Startups, Pirate Cruise Parties, YCombinator startup schools, launch events and more.In addition we’ve got a few cool Deals & Discounts for you including 500 Startups Warm Gun Conference and Silicon Valley Human Rights Conference. Enjoy!



Silicon Valley Human Rights Conference Examining and exploring how the human rights and high-tech sectors can better plan for and manage the human rights implications of new technologies.

Tuesday Oct 25 @ Mission Bay Conference centre, San Francisco, CA

Boston Beta: Launch Event Silicon Valley’s hottest startup mixer comes to Boston! Tuesday Oct 25 @ Microsoft NERD centre, 1 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA

ideakickLA #2 Get feedback on new ideas. Find the right co-founders.

Tuesday Oct 25 @ Blank Spaces, Los Angeles, CA

Spotlight: LA Tech Fall Part of a quarterly demo series highlighting the finest technology entrepreneurship in Southern California. Brought to u by TechZulu and The Entrepreneurship Association at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management.

Thursday Oct 27 @ UCLA Anderson School of Management, 110 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA

TEDxSiliconAlley Rockstar speaker lineup including Scott Heiferman (Meetup), Max Haot (Livestream), Alexandra W. Wilson (Gilt Groupe), Avi Muchnick (Aviary), Siobhan Quinn (Foursquare), Elena Silenok (Clothia), Anna Akbari (NYU), Jack Mason (IBM), Tor Myhren (Grey), Alexander Rea (Skinny), Nicole Tricoukes (Motorola), Faris Yakob (MDC Partners), Rana Sobhany (iPad DJ) and more.

Thursday Oct 27 @ Grey Advertising, 200 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY

Ignite: Lean Startup II With Alex Weinberg (SnappSchool), Brandon Root (Friendzy), Brian Sowards (GiftSquid), Deirdre Lord (Megawatt Hour), Giff Constable (Lean Startup Meetup), Jacob Brody (MESA), Josh Seiden (LUXr NYC), Kareem Kouddous (CrowdTap), Katia Beauchamp (Birchbox), Lee Hoffman (Veri), Michele Tepper (EnergyHub), Noah Kagan (AppSumo), Rachael Chong (Catchafire) and more.

Thursday Oct 27 @ Pivotal Labs, 841 Broadway, New York, NY

Lean Startup Circle Boston October Meetup Presentors include John Prendergast (Customer Development 101) and Jeff Gothelf, Director of User Experience at TheLadders.com. Thursday Oct 27 @ Microsoft New England Research & Development centre (NERD), Cambridge, MA

Seattle Startup Drinks Startup culture in cities around the world gathers around a bar to have a pint and discuss what they are working on, what they need help with and what they can do for each other. Thursday Oct 27 @ Columbia Tower Club, 701 Fifth Avenue, Seattle, WA

The State of Black Tech The evening will include a high impact moderated panel discussion that will address three key questions from multiple vantage points: 1) What is the state of black technologists in the tech space? 2) Where do they need to be? 3) How do they get there? Thursday Oct 27 @ Busboys and Poets, 5331 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD

Pirate of Silicon Valley Cruise Party Plenty of food, drink, shows and yes, there will be a best pirate costume competition! Friday Oct 28 @ Pier 40, San Francisco, CA YCombinator Startup School A range of experts speaking about startups from their own experience. Saturday Oct 29 @ Dinkelspiel Auditorium, Stanford University, Palo Alto, CA

In The Pipeline … New Tech (Boulder Denver) Monthly Meetup on Nov 01 @ Wittemeyer Courtroom, Boulder, CO The Silicon Valley New Technology (SVNewTech) Monthly Meetup on Nov 01 @ DLA Piper, Palo Alto, CA America’s Cup + Tech hosted by TechCentralSF on Nov 02 @ Rocketspace, San Francisco, CA Reid Hoffman & Brian Chesky Talk Two Generations of Tech on Nov 02 @ Julia Morgan Ballroom, San Francisco, CA Blog World & New Media Expo on Nov 03 @ LA Convention centre, Los Angeles, CA Geo-Loco Conference: Future of Location 2.0 with Facebook, Starbucks, Google, Foursquare & Loco Startups on Nov 03 @ Mission Bay Conference centre, San Francisco, CA Mashable Media Summit 2011 on Nov 04 @ The Times centre, New York, NY Digital Capital (DC) Week on Nov 04 @ Multiple Locations, Washington, DC Women 2.0 Founder Friday on Nov 04 @ Press Club, San Francisco, CA Startup Grind hosts Rich Raddon and Zach James (founders @ MOVIECLIPS) on Nov 08 @ Aol Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, CA CNet Gotham Live on Nov 09 @ Openhouse Gallery, New York, NY

Until Next Week. Hasta La Vista, Baby!

