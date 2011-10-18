Your Guide To The Hottest Tech Events Of The Week

Photo: Just.Imagine via Flickr

This is a guest post from Gary Sharma (a.k.a. “The Guy with the Red Tie”), Founder & CEO of GarysGuide, Mentor at ER Accelerator and proud owner of a whole bunch of black suits, white shirts and, at last count, over 40 red ties. You can reach him at gary [at] garysguide.com.Another amazing week of summits, conferences, cocktail weeks, million user parties, tech mixers, startup weekends and launch events.



In addition we’ve got a few cool Deals & Discounts for you including 500 Startups Warm Gun Conference and Silicon Valley Human Rights Conference. Enjoy!

Web 2.0 Summit Top notch list including Steve Ballmer (Microsoft), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Genevieve Bell (Intel), Charlie Cheever (Quora), Tony Conrad (About.me), Dick Costolo (Twitter), Frank Cooper (Pepsico), Dennis Crowley (Foursquare), Michael Dell (Dell), John Donahue (eBay) and more. Monday @ Palace Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Pivot Conference Terrific lineup of sessions, panels and speakers including Michael Saylor (CEO, MicroStrategy), Joe Fernandez (CEO, Klout), Stephanie Tilenius (Google), Jim Louderback (Revision3), Michele Edelman (Warner Bros) and more. Monday @ Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan, 1605 Broadway, New York, NY

London Cocktail Week Over two hundred of the city’s best bars will be throwing open their doors for brilliant cocktail tours. Monday @ Multiple Locations, London, UK

GitHub 1 Million User Party Celebrating 1 million users with an awesome party, rad DJs and an open bar until 11pm. Monday @ Mighty, 119 Utah Street, San Francisco, CA

Bloomberg Empowered Entrepreneur Summit: Building the Next Billion Dollar Business Awesome list of speakers including Jeff Clavier, Andy Weissman, Esther Dyson, Roger Ehrenberg, Joe Fernandez, Eric Hippeau, Mike Maples, Naveen Selvadurai, Pete Cashmore, David Tisch, Brad Feld, Alexa Von Tobel, Matthew O. Brimer, Jen Hyman, Jen Bekman, Seth Pinsky and more. Bonus: live taping of the season finale of the techstars reality show. Tuesday @ Cedar Lake, 547 West 26th Street, New York, NY

The Art of Business Development: An Interview Series (with Smarterer, About.me, Mashable, and GroupMe) With Jennifer Fremont-Smith (Co-Founder & CEO, Smarterer), Ryan Fujiu (Senior Product & Biz Dev Manager, About.me), Brian Dresher (Director Biz Dev, Mashable) and Steve Cheney (Head of Biz Dev, GroupMe). Moderated by Anand Chopra-McGowan. Wednesday @ General Assembly, 902 Broadway 4th Floor, New York, NY

Mashery Business of APIs 2011 Conference Focusing on what are the winning strategies for prosperous API businesses, how to grow a successful developer program, and what the future holds for the business of APIs. Wednesday @ Hudson theatre, 145 W 44th St, New York, NY

New Tech Denver Tech, tech and more tech, but this time in Denver. Thursday @ Mapquest, 1555 Blake Street, Denver, CO

Innotech Austin Amazing educational, hands-on demonstration and networking opportunities. Thursday @ Austin Convention centre, Austin, TX

Tech Cocktail’s Seattle Mixer sponsored by X.Commerce An evening of fun mingling with other technology enthusiasts, innovators, entrepreneurs, developers, designers and social media folks. Yes, there will be plenty of cocktails! Thursday @ Belltown Pub, 2232 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA

Startup Weekend Washington DC EDU Intense 54 hour event focusing on building a web or mobile EDU application which could form the basis of a credible business over the course of a weekend. Friday @ Georgetown University McDonough School of Business, 37th and O Streets NW, Washington, DC

AngelList Unplugged Join AngelList founder Babak Nivi (@nivi), Atlas Venture’s Jeff Fagnan and Fred Destin (@fdestin), and BostInno (@BostInno) for advice, answers, and beers at Atlas Venture. Friday @ Atlas Venture, 25 First Street, Cambridge, MA

Jason Calacanis’ Launch Pad Event In Jason’s own words – “The iPad has changed my life radically over the past 17 months, and I am so enamoured with it that I am going to host a one-day event on October 21 in Palo Alto dedicated to tablet revolution.”

Friday @ Microsoft Silicon Valley Conference centre, 1065 La Avenida Street, Mountain View, CA

In The Pipeline …

Tech Cocktail’s Boulder Mixer sponsored by X.Commerce on Oct 24 @ Absinthe House, Boulder, CO

Silicon Valley Human Rights Conference on Oct 25 @ Mission Bay Conference centre, San Francisco, CA

Boston Beta :: Launch Event on Oct 25 @ Microsoft NERD centre, Cambridge, MA

Spotlight: LA Tech Fall on Oct 27 @ UCLA Anderson School of Management, Los Angeles, CA

TEDxSiliconAlley on Oct 27 @ Grey Advertising, New York, NY

Blog World & New Media Expo on Nov 03 @ LA Convention centre, Los Angeles, CA

Mashable Media Summit 2011 on Nov 04 @ The Times centre, New York, NY

Digital Capital (DC) Week on Nov 04 @ Multiple Locations, Washington, DC

Startup Grind hosts Rich Raddon and Zach James (founders @ MOVIECLIPS) on Nov 08 @ Aol Beverly Hills, Beverly Hills, CA

CNet Gotham Live on Nov 09 @ Openhouse Gallery, New York, NY

