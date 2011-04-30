BUSINESS INSIDER FORECAST: US Senate Races Of 2012

Photo: Wikipedia
The basic maths of the 2012 campaign for control of the US Senate is this:Democrats currently control the Upper House by a margin of 53-47. They are defending 23 seats. Republicans are defending 10 seats.
Depending on which party wins the presidential election, Republicans will need to win either 3 or 4 seats to regain Senate control.
At the moment, Republicans are favoured to do just that (or maybe even a bit better than that). A race-by-race analysis points to a net gain of 4 or 5 seats for the GOP, for two reasons: (1) too many Democrats are running for re-election in traditionally Republican states, and (2) few Republican seats are really at risk.
There are roughly 19 US Senate seats that most analysts regard as safely Democratic or safely Republican. On the Democratic side, those seats are in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. On the Republican side, those seats are in Arizona, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. One or two of these “safe seats” will become unsafe. That’s just the way it works. So we’ll keep watching them for signs of movement. As for the remainder, keep on clicking and we’ll walk you through the competitive races and the “newsworthy” races (all of which involve Tea Party challenges to long-standing GOP incumbents).
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Jim Webb, a Democrat, will retire in 2012.
TBI Forecast: Toss Up.
Why It's Hot: Former DNC Chairman Tim Kaine and former U.S. Sen. George Allen (R) - both former Virginia governors - will likely go head-to-head for Virginia's Senate seat in 2012. The two Old Dominion powerhouses each have major weaknesses. Allen, must perform a delicate political balancing act, standing down a Tea Party challenge before running a general election campaign in an increasingly purple state. Kaine, on the other hand, will have trouble distancing himself from his previous role as the president's top cheerleader.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. John Ensign, a Republican, has resigned. U.S. Rep. Dean Heller (R) has been appointed to fill out the remainder of his term.
TBI Forecast: Toss Up.
Why It's Hot: Nevada is shaping up to be one of the most hotly contested US Senate races of 2012, with both parties scrambling for Hispanic votes. Rep. Heller will have the advantage of incumbency after he is sworn in as the state's new US Senator. He could, however, face a primary challenge from the right (although Republicans have played down the possibility). U.S. Rep. Shelly Berkley (D) is widely seen as the Democrats' only hope of defeating Heller. Her popularity in deep-blue Las Vegas - home to 70% of Nevada voters - gives her a solid base of support. Early polls point to a very close race.
Incumbent: Bill Nelson, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Toss Up.
Why It's Hot: The GOP has had its sights on Nelson's seat since the party's strong showing in the state's 2010 elections. Florida Republicans are lining up for the challenge - former U.S. Sen. George Lemieux and State Senate President Mike Heliopolis have already entered the race, State House Majority Leader Adam Hasner is taking early steps towards running, and other potential candidates are lurking in the wings. With no clear frontrunner, however, Dems are hoping for a divisive and costly GOP primary. Sen. Nelson is a proven vote-getter.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, Republican.
TBI Forecast: Toss Up.
Why It's Hot: Sen. Brown has remained popular since his startling upset win in the special election to fill the late Sen. Ted Kennedy's seat. He has also turned out to be a much more adroit politician than people expected. But voter registration numbers work against Brown in deeply blue Massachusetts. Even without a particularly strong candidate, Democrats have an even chance of retaking the seat.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Jeff Bingaman, a Democrat, is retiring in 2012.
TBI Forecast: Toss Up.
Why It's Hot: Former U.S. Rep. Heather Wilson is widely seen as the top GOP candidate, but, as a moderate Republican who voted for TARP, she will likely face stiff competition from the right. If a more conservative candidate decides to run, the primary race could be a test of the Tea Party's influence. A too-conservative Republican nominee could give Democrats an edge in this blue-ish state. The Dems' hopes are riding on U.S. Rep. Martin Heinrich, who is well-regarded in her Congressional district.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Toss Up.
Why It's Hot: Republicans swept Michigan in 2010, riding a wave of dissatisfaction among recession-ravaged voters. The state's economic woes are unlikely to turn around by next year, giving the GOP a realistic chance of voting Stabenow out. But Michigan Republicans have yet to produce a serious candidate. For the moment, Sen. Stabenow therefore has the edge. But we think it's a toss-up this time next year.
Incumbent: Sherrod Brown, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Leans Democratic.
Why It's Hot: Ohio's new anti-union law - which could face a referendum in June - could make the state's 2012 Senate race a proxy battle over public-sector collective bargaining rights, which means a huge influx of outside money on both sides. But Brown, who raised $1.5 million last quarter, is well-liked and is a strong campaigner.
Incumbent: Claire McCaskill, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Leans Republican.
Why It's Hot: McCaskill is a first-term Democrat narrowly elected in 2006 in a state that went for McCain in 2008. She has always been seen as one of the Democrats' most vulnerable candidates in 2012. The recent revelation that she failed to pay nearly $300,000 in taxes on her private plane has caused her considerable embarrassment. McCaskill is a savvy politician, however, and could benefit from a (so far) lackluster GOP field.
Incumbent: Jon Tester, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Leans Republican.
Why It's Hot: Tester, a first-term senator, won this decidedly red state by less than 4,000 votes in 2006. That he won at all in Montana is testament to his political skills. He now faces an uphill battle against Republican Denny Rehberg, Montana's popular (and only) congressman. The candidates are already in a statistical dead-heat according to recent polls. Tester's 'deciding' vote for healthcare reform will likely be a key campaign issue, given that 57% of Montanans still disapprove of the law.
Incumbent: Ben Nelson, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Leans Republican.
Why It's Hot: Nelson, a 71-year-old moderate from a deep red state, might be the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in 2012. His support for Obamacare is a major problem in a state where President Obama and the law are deeply unpopular, and Republicans are already taking aim at Nelson's 'Cornhusker Kickback.' A divisive GOP primary might be Nelson's only hope for re-election.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Likely Democrat.
Why It's Hot: Republicans - fired up about their 2010 gains in Pennsylvania - are hoping to pick up Casey's Senate seat in 2012. Good luck with that. Sen. Casey, like his father before him, is a proven vote-getter in the Keystone State. It's been a long time since the Caseys lost a statewide race in Pennsylvania.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, Democrat.
TBI Forecast: Likely Democratic.
Why It's Hot: Republicans have made it clear that they are targeting this seat but in the absence of any strong GOP candidates, Senator Manchin, a popular former governor, should win re-election by a reasonably comfortable margin. Sen. Manchin has been careful to distance himself from President Obama, a necessary posture in this coal-mining state. Manchin is also a politician who knows how to run a campaign and close an election.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. John Kyl, a Republican, is retiring in 2012.
TBI Forecast: Likely Republican.
Why It's Hot: U.S. Rep. Jeff Flake (R) wasted no time jumping into the race after Sen. Kyl announced he would not run in 2012. Most of the other Republican contenders have bowed out, paving the way for Flake to capture the party's nomination. Democrats believe they have a chance to pick up the open seat but no one has (yet) stepped forward. The potential Democratic candidates appear to be waiting for U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords to say whether she plans to run. Rep. Giffords was shot in the head in January. She is recuperating at a hospital in Houston.
Incumbent: Olympia Snowe, Republican.
TBI Forecast: Likely Republican.
Why It's Hot: Snowe, a moderate Republican, could face opposition from conservatives unhappy with her vote for the stimulus and her initial support for Obamacare. The Tea Party Express has promised to back a primary challenge, but so far support has not solidified around any of the potential candidates. Sen. Snowe is a proven vote-getter in the Pine Tree state and will likely beat back any competition from the right or left.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, Republican.
TBI Forecast: Likely Republican.
Why It's Hot: The Hoosier State Senate race will likely be another test of the Tea Party's influence in 2012. Lugar faces a tough primary challenge from Indiana's Tea Party-backed State Treasurer Richard Mourdock, who has been attacking the veteran senator for his moderate voting record. Lugar has come out swinging, however, and can rely on his $2.3 million war chest (so far) to get him through the primary. Whoever wins the GOP primary, the seat will likely remain in Republican hands.
Incumbent: Kent Conrad, a Democrat, is retiring in 2012.
TBI Forecast: Likely Republican.
Why It's Hot: North Dakota looks like it will be an easy pickup for the GOP. Republicans have yet to field a well-known candidate but several elected officials - including U.S. Rep. Rick Berg, state public service commissioner Brian Kalk and state AG Wayne Stenehjem - are all exploring bids. Democrats, on the other hand, haven't found a strong candidate and likely won't.
Incumbent: U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch, Republican
TBI Forecast: Safe Republican.
Why It's Hot: Hatch, Utah's veteran statesman, faces a likely challenge from the right in his campaign for a seventh U.S. Senate term. He has made overtures to the state's Tea Party leaders, but so far they have been noncommittal. While there is virtually no chance this seat will go to a Democrat, Utah's Senate race could be a litmus test for the Tea Party's influence in 2012.
