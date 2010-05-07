Your Guide To All The Countries That Are One Riot Away From Becoming Greece

Photo: PIAZZA del POPOLO

Yesterday’s violent riots were a reminder that many Greeks are strongly in favour of default.Investors have begun to question the financial strength of other European nations, even those outside of the infamous PIGS group (Portugal, Italy, Greece, Spain).



Here’s a snapshot taken from a Morgan Stanley report by Paolo Batori that shows how European financial systems have deteriorated during this crisis, and who’s most at risk of becoming the next Greece.

If you start to see international funding dry up for any nation, watch out…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.