Your Roadmap To The Big Week Ahead For Greece And The Euro

Photo: F Delventhal on Flickr

This is a BIG week for Greece and the euro.A number of crucial votes could decide the fate of the Greek bailout and whether or not we will see the proposed expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility come to fruition.



The EFSF expansion plan is at the heart of a number of proposals we’ve been hearing to save the eurozone from the mounting sovereign debt crisis. Approval of an expansion plan could be crucial to the future of the euro as a single currency.

Here’s are the events that could decide the fate of the eurozone this week.

