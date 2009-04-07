Your favourite iTunes Songs Now 30% More Expensive

Dan Frommer
  • Apple switches iTunes to variable pricing; popular songs now $1.29 [MediaMemo]
  • Amazon MP3 slowly but surely gaining some traction [paidContent]
  • Leaked X-Men movie downloaded more than 1 million times [TorrentFreak]
  • Blockbuster not making enough cash, may have to shut down [WSJ]
  • Cheap wireless provider MetroPCS growing fast in recession [MarketWatch]
  • CBS launches new financial news show, “MoneyWatch” [BNET]

