Your favourite iTunes Songs Now 30% More Expensive

- Apple switches iTunes to variable pricing; popular songs now $1.29 [MediaMemo]
- Amazon MP3 slowly but surely gaining some traction [paidContent]
- Leaked X-Men movie downloaded more than 1 million times [TorrentFreak]
- Blockbuster not making enough cash, may have to shut down [WSJ]
- Cheap wireless provider MetroPCS growing fast in recession [MarketWatch]
- CBS launches new financial news show, “MoneyWatch” [BNET]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.