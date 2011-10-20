Your favourite Indie Band Is Coming To YouTube (And They Will Get Paid)

After months of negotiation, Merlin and YouTube agreed to terms that will bring hundreds of independent music labels to YouTube.



Indie artists on the video sharing site is not new — in fact, many have used it to build their brand — but this formal agreement will provide bands with a direct revenue stream.

They will make money when “whenever their official releases, or user-generated videos featuring their repertoire, are played via the YouTube service.”

Merlin represents labels that lay claim to bands such as Yeasayer, Grizzly Bear, The Prodigy, and thousands of others.

The deal won’t be a massive moneymaker for bands, but it could provide a little revenue boost for something they are already doing.

