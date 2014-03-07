Your Facebook News Feed Is Changing Starting Today

Facebook is rolling out a redesigned News Feed today.

Don’t panic, though: The changes won’t feel too dramatic, especially if you spend most of your time using the Facebook app.

The desktop and mobile versions will now look the same. The photos will be even bigger, the look of the buttons and links will change slightly, and the font will be different.

This launch comes almost exactly a year after Facebook unveiled a more dramatic overhaul that it started testing on a single-digit percentage of users last March. Unfortunately for Facebook, those users didn’t like it, and so only a few aspects (notably, the larger photos) ended up making it into this final design.

Here’s what the new redesign looks like:

Compared with the scrapped redesign announced last year:

Facebook will be rolling out these changes over the next several weeks.

