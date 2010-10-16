33 Sports Twitter Feeds You Need To Be Following

For your convenience, here’s a list of the best twitter accounts to follow for news on your favourite sport. And don’t forget to follow us @BISportsPage, too!



NFL

Jay Glazer – Fox Sports reporter

Adam Schefter – ESPN reporter

ProFootballTalk

USA Today NFL

MLB

Ken Rosenthal – Fox Sports reporter

Buster Olney – ESPN reporter

Joe Posnanski – Sports Illustrated

MLB Public Relations

NBA

JA Adande – ESPN reporter

Brian Windhorst – ESPN/Heat Index

Sports Illustrated NBA

Ken Berger – CBS Sports reporter and columnist

NHL

Pierre LeBrun – ESPN reporter

Greg Wyshynski – Yahoo! Sports blogger

Darren Dreger – TSN reporter

Golf

Golf Digest – Magazine’s coverage

Sports Illustrated Golf – SI’s golf coverage

Tennis

TennisWire

1st Tennis News

Boxing

Dan Rafael – ESPN reporter and columnist

Kevin Iole – Yahoo! Sports columnist

College Football

Bruce Feldman – ESPN columnist

Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports columnist and author

Joe Schad – ESPN reporter

College Basketball

Andy Katz – ESPN reporter

Seth Davis – SI/CBS columnist and personality

Jeff Eisenberg – Yahoo! Sports reporter

General Sports

Darren Rovell – CNBC Sports Business expert

Liz Mullens – Sports Business Journal reporter

Bill Simmons – ESPN personality

USA Today Sports

Sports by Brooks – Sports blogger

Got your own favourites? Add them in the comments below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.