33 Sports Twitter Feeds You Need To Be Following

NFL
- Jay Glazer – Fox Sports reporter
- Adam Schefter – ESPN reporter
- ProFootballTalk
- USA Today NFL
MLB
- Ken Rosenthal – Fox Sports reporter
- Buster Olney – ESPN reporter
- Joe Posnanski – Sports Illustrated
- MLB Public Relations
NBA
- JA Adande – ESPN reporter
- Brian Windhorst – ESPN/Heat Index
- Sports Illustrated NBA
- Ken Berger – CBS Sports reporter and columnist
NHL
- Pierre LeBrun – ESPN reporter
- Greg Wyshynski – Yahoo! Sports blogger
- Darren Dreger – TSN reporter
Golf
- Golf Digest – Magazine’s coverage
- Sports Illustrated Golf – SI’s golf coverage
Tennis
- TennisWire
- 1st Tennis News
Boxing
- Dan Rafael – ESPN reporter and columnist
- Kevin Iole – Yahoo! Sports columnist
College Football
- Bruce Feldman – ESPN columnist
- Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports columnist and author
- Joe Schad – ESPN reporter
College Basketball
- Andy Katz – ESPN reporter
- Seth Davis – SI/CBS columnist and personality
- Jeff Eisenberg – Yahoo! Sports reporter
General Sports
- Darren Rovell – CNBC Sports Business expert
- Liz Mullens – Sports Business Journal reporter
- Bill Simmons – ESPN personality
- USA Today Sports
- Sports by Brooks – Sports blogger
