33 Sports Twitter Feeds You Need To Be Following

Adam Fusfeld
twitter

For your convenience, here's a list of the best twitter accounts to follow for news on your favourite sport.

NFL

  • Jay Glazer – Fox Sports reporter
  • Adam Schefter – ESPN reporter
  • ProFootballTalk
  • USA Today NFL

MLB

  • Ken Rosenthal – Fox Sports reporter
  • Buster Olney – ESPN reporter
  • Joe Posnanski – Sports Illustrated
  • MLB Public Relations

NBA

  • JA Adande – ESPN reporter 
  • Brian Windhorst – ESPN/Heat Index
  • Sports Illustrated NBA
  • Ken Berger – CBS Sports reporter and columnist

NHL

  • Pierre LeBrun – ESPN reporter
  • Greg Wyshynski – Yahoo! Sports blogger
  • Darren Dreger – TSN reporter

Golf

  • Golf Digest – Magazine’s coverage
  • Sports Illustrated Golf – SI’s golf coverage

Tennis

  • TennisWire
  • 1st Tennis News

Boxing

  • Dan Rafael – ESPN reporter and columnist
  • Kevin Iole – Yahoo! Sports columnist

College Football

  • Bruce Feldman – ESPN columnist
  • Dan Wetzel – Yahoo! Sports columnist and author
  • Joe Schad – ESPN reporter

College Basketball

  • Andy Katz – ESPN reporter
  • Seth Davis – SI/CBS columnist and personality
  • Jeff Eisenberg – Yahoo! Sports reporter

General Sports

  • Darren Rovell – CNBC Sports Business expert
  • Liz Mullens – Sports Business Journal reporter
  • Bill Simmons – ESPN personality
  • USA Today Sports
  • Sports by Brooks – Sports blogger

Got your own favourites? Add them in the comments below.

