Your QUICK And EASY Guide To Eurozone Government Debt Burdens

The markets are living and dying on news regarding the Eurozone debt crisis, which is quite complicated. That’s why Morgan Stanley put together a comprehensive guide on how everything financial works on the continent.
We found their listing of European government debt as a percentage of GDP in the biggest Euro economies particularly useful. So, we’ve prepared it for you, by country, in a slideshow.
This should give you some insight as to how big the problem really is for each country: who’s owing, who’s paying, and who’s next.
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 48%
2011E: 53%
2012E: 56%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 1.4%
2011E: 1.4%
2012E: 1.5%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 60%
2011E: 68%
2012E: 74%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 1.6%
2011E: 2.8%
2012E: 3.2%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 63%
2011E: 65%
2012E: 68%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 1.2%
2011E: 1.5%
2012E: 1.7%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 72%
2011E: 73%
2012E: 74%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 2.6%
2011E: 3.0%
2012E: 2.9%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 82%
2011E: 85%
2012E: 89%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 2.5%
2011E: 2.7%
2012E: 2.9%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 83%
2011E: 83%
2012E: 82%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 2.4%
2011E: 2.4%
2012E: 2.3%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 93%
2011E: 99%
2012E: 106%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 3.0%
2011E: 3.3%
2012E: 4.0%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 96%
2011E: 111%
2012E: 118%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 3.2%
2011E: 3.8%
2012E: 4.5%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 97%
2011E: 97%
2012E: 97%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 3.4%
2011E: 3.5%
2012E: 3.6%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 119%
2011E: 120%
2012E: 121%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 4.5%
2011E: 5.0%
2012E: 5.6%
Government Debt % to GDP:
2010: 143%
2011E: 169%
2012E: 178%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 5.5%
2011E: 5.9%
2012E: 6.1%
Government Debt (% of GDP):
2010: 86%
2011E: 88%
2012E: 93%
Interest Burden (% of GDP):
2010: 2.71%
2011E: 3.0%
2012E: 3.3%
