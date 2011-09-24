Your QUICK And EASY Guide To Eurozone Government Debt Burdens

Linette Lopez
The markets are living and dying on news regarding the Eurozone debt crisis, which is quite complicated. That’s why Morgan Stanley put together a comprehensive guide on how everything financial works on the continent.

We found their listing of European government debt as a percentage of GDP in the biggest Euro economies particularly useful. So, we’ve prepared it for you, by country, in a slideshow.

This should give you some insight as to how big the problem really is for each country: who’s owing, who’s paying, and who’s next.

Finland

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 48%

2011E: 53%

2012E: 56%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 1.4%

2011E: 1.4%

2012E: 1.5%

Spain

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 60%

2011E: 68%

2012E: 74%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 1.6%

2011E: 2.8%

2012E: 3.2%

Netherlands

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 63%

2011E: 65%

2012E: 68%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 1.2%

2011E: 1.5%

2012E: 1.7%

Austria

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 72%

2011E: 73%

2012E: 74%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 2.6%

2011E: 3.0%

2012E: 2.9%

France

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 82%

2011E: 85%

2012E: 89%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 2.5%

2011E: 2.7%

2012E: 2.9%

Germany

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 83%

2011E: 83%

2012E: 82%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 2.4%

2011E: 2.4%

2012E: 2.3%

Portugal

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 93%

2011E: 99%

2012E: 106%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 3.0%

2011E: 3.3%

2012E: 4.0%

Ireland

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 96%

2011E: 111%

2012E: 118%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 3.2%

2011E: 3.8%

2012E: 4.5%

Belgium

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 97%

2011E: 97%

2012E: 97%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 3.4%

2011E: 3.5%

2012E: 3.6%

Italy

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 119%

2011E: 120%

2012E: 121%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 4.5%

2011E: 5.0%

2012E: 5.6%

Greece

Government Debt % to GDP:

2010: 143%

2011E: 169%

2012E: 178%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 5.5%

2011E: 5.9%

2012E: 6.1%

Euro Area

Government Debt (% of GDP):

2010: 86%

2011E: 88%

2012E: 93%

Interest Burden (% of GDP):

2010: 2.71%

2011E: 3.0%

2012E: 3.3%

