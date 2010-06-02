Your Colleagues And You Should Look Better Today Than Any On Other Day

Image cred: http://www.cropdusters.biz

A new study shows that everyone looks better at work on Monday, because they spend more time getting ready after the weekend.By that uh logic, after a three-day weekend, everyone should look awesome today.



The reasoning is that after Monday, the time people spend getting dressed and ready for work declines rapidly throughout the week and is lowest on Friday.

So people should look better on Monday because they spend so much time getting ready and significantly worse on Friday because they barely any time making themselves look good.

We could argue that people spend more time getting ready on Monday because they need to look recovered from the weekend, but it’s probably not a terrible idea to set up important meetings with people you want to check out on Mondays.

