Your Chances Of Hooking Up Go Up If You Play Words With Friends

One out of every 10 players surveyed by Zynga has used Words With Friends as a way to hook up with someone else, according to the results of a 100,000-person survey.



More than 44 per cent of all Words With Friends players in that survey also said they’ve used the game as a way to flirt with people. You can choose to play with a random opponent in Words With Friends, and chat with them with a built-in instant-messaging service.

Here are some other stats found in the survey — cheesy as it is:

Photo: Zynga

