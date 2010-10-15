Your Cell Phone Has 18X More Bacteria On It Than A Toilet Handle

According to research picked up by the Sacramento Bee, iPhones, iPads, Android phones, anything with a touch screen, is likely to be covered in germs and viruses.



The Sac Bee writes, “Mobile phones harbor 18 times more bacteria than a flush handle in a typical men’s restroom.”

If you use another person’s phone, you can pick their germs. 30% of a virus can make it to your fingertips from a screen. If you rub your eyes, or bite your nails, or put your hands to your face otherwise, the virus can get into your system.

As fall gets going and flu season kicks in, keep this in mind if you play with a friend’s mobile device.

Via Engadget

