INSTANT MBA: Your Brand Can't Take Trust Too Lightly

Photo: Jo Kirchner//Primrose Schools

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Jo Kirchner, President and CEO of Primrose Schools:“Consumers can quickly understand whether you’re just really good at marketing, or whether you really deliver on the promise that your service extends into the marketplace. In general our brand has a reputation for being authentic and trusted, and a lot of people use that word ‘trust’ too lightly.”



Kirchner has built brand loyalty by creating an image that enables students and parents to associate Primrose Schools with being authentic and of great quality. This, Kirchner says, is why Primrose Schools has thrived in a poor economy.

One way to create a genuine brand is to be sure that you deliver on your promises, says Kirchner. Consumers and clients of your brand will trust you when you follow through and this is crucial to a business’s reputation.

“We have the right philosophies, the right principles, and we have built a reputation of trust in a service that has high need, and I believe that’s why we’ve grown in a downturn and been able to maintain not just the success of the current schools, but continue to have people take that risk and buy franchises from us, open schools and invest money, and even get funding from the lenders because we have a very high success rate.”

