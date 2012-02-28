Your Abusive Boss Is Damaging Your Health More Than You Think

Photo: toolmantim via flickr

A new study published in the the Journal of Business Psychology examines the relationship between how an employee perceives their work environment and their own well-being.



According to Alice G. Walton at TheDoctorWillSeeYouNow.com:

The more negative the bosses’ management style, the less happy the workers – not a surprising finding. When bosses were controlling rather than encouraging, employee well- being was low. On the other hand, when employees felt that their autonomy was encouraged (for example, when bosses gave a “meaningful rationale for doing the tasks” and made employees feel they were being asked to contribute rather than commanded to do something), they also had better overall well being.

Past studies have shown that stress and tension caused by an abusive boss affects personal and family relationships, Walton writes. And the more you feel that your boss is incompetent, the higher your risk of heart attack, heart disease and death from heart-related causes.

Afflicted employees are usually told to work it out with either their boss or higher management, but these tactics rarely work because the boss has to be willing to act on your concerns.

The U.S. is the only Western democracy without a law forbidding workplace bullying. A version of the Health Workplace Bill has been introduced in 21 states, but only the Senates in New York and Illinois have passed the bill so far.

