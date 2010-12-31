Your 6-9 Seahawks Have Started Selling Tickets For A Home Playoff Game

Photo: islandcasino.com

In the latest sign of the NFC West’s ineptitude, our colleague – and Seahawks season ticket holder – Matt Rosoff just got an e-mail from the team to inform him that postseason tickets are available for pre-sale today. Even though their record stands at 6-9, the ‘Hawks will qualify for the playoffs with a win over the Rams on Sunday.



It’s no secret that the NFC West is the worst division in football history, and it’s unfortunate that a sub-.500 team could qualify for the postseason while a 10-win team in Tampa Bay, New York or Green Bay sits at home. But because of the NFL’s unbalanced schedule, it’s only fair that division winners qualify for the playoffs.

Where the NFL has erred badly is in guaranteeing division winners a top-4 seed. If Seattle reaches the playoffs it would be seeded above the 12-4 Saints (or Falcons), and be rewarded homefield advantage in the first round over a vastly superior teams.

We know the NFL doesn’t really punish devious behaviour off the field (Brett Favre), but now they’re rewarding mediocre play on it.

