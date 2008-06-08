Your 3G iPhone Predictions: GPS, Camcorder, On Sale Monday (AAPL)

We won’t know what slick new features are included in the new 3G iPhone until Monday, which is when many expect Apple (AAPL) boss Steve Jobs to unveil the phone during his keynote at Apple’s annual developer conference. But after analysing the responses to our 3G iPhone prediction contest — you can still play here — we have a pretty good idea what to expect.



Features: Believe in the wisdom of crowds? Then tomorrow you’re going to see an iPhone with GPS capabilities, video recording, an upgraded camera, and more space — 32 gigabytes of storage.

65% bet the new phone will have GPS

45% bet it will be able to record video

40% bet it will have more storage space, such as a 32 gigabyte model

35% bet it will have a better camera, such as a 5 megapixel camera

Less popular, but still interesting suggestions: Solar charging panels, better search, an over-the-air iTunes store, a built-in IM app, wi-fi synching with your computer, voice dialling, front-side camera, and a video chat feature. But nobody thinks the new phone will have a copy and paste feature.

Release date: Very soon. Only 10% of readers thought the 3G iPhone would go on sale in the U.S. in July or later. Many think late June; a lot of responses came in for June 27, 29, and 30. And 25% of you think the phone will go on sale Monday.

Apple stock: The median AAPL Monday closing price readers guessed is $197, which would be a 6% increase from Friday’s $185.64 close; not unreasonable. (But that includes one crazy guess of $150; without it, the median is $200, a 8% jump.) Only 10% of entrants think the stock will drop.

