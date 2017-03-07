Your 10-second guide to today's RBA rate decision

Photo: iStock

Later this afternoon, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its March interest rate decision.

It’s a near-certainty that the bank will leave the cash rate unchanged at 1.5% for a sixth consecutive meeting, meaning all attention yet again will be on the accompanying monetary policy statement.

Here’s the state of play.

The RBA will deliver its decision at 2.30pm AEDT.

Business Insider will have all of the details as soon as it’s released.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.