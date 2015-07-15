Your 10-second guide to today's massive China data dump

Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Chinese Q2 GDP, along with industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment figures for June, will be released later today. While there are always question marks about their reliability, they will dominate today’s Asian session.

Here’s the state of play.

The most important release to markets will undoubtedly be the June quarter GDP figure.

Previously annual growth slowed to 7.0% in the first quarter of 2015, marking the slowest economic expansion seen since Q1 2009.

In the three months to June, economic growth is expected to have slowed even further. The median market forecast is for an increase of 6.9%.

Elsewhere, industrial production, having grown 6.1% in the year to May, the fastest pace seen since January, is tipped to slow to 6.0% in June.

Retail sales, after rising 10.1% in May, is expected to increase by 10.2%.

Fixed asset investment, having fallen to a 15-year low of 11.4% previously, is tipped to slow even further with annual growth of 11.2% expected.

All four releases are scheduled for midday AEST. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

