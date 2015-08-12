Your 10-second guide to today's huge China data dump

(Photo by ChinaFotoPress/ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images)

China will release a raft of important economic data this afternoon that includes industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment figures for July.

Here’s the state of play.

In June all three readings came in at-or-above expectations.

From a year earlier industrial production grew by 6.8%, smashing expectations for growth of 6.0%. It was also above the 6.1% level of May.

Retail sales grew by 10.6%, topping May’s 10.1% figure.

Urban fixed asset investment – essentially urban-based infrastructure – grew 11.4%, in line with the growth level recorded previously.

Turning to July, markets expect industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment to have grown by 6.6%, 10.6% and 11.5% respectively.

The data dump will be released at 3.30pm AEST.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

