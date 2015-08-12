Your 10-second guide to today's huge China data dump

David Scutt
China will release a raft of important economic data this afternoon that includes industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment figures for July.

Here’s the state of play.

  • In June all three readings came in at-or-above expectations.
  • From a year earlier industrial production grew by 6.8%, smashing expectations for growth of 6.0%. It was also above the 6.1% level of May.
  • Retail sales grew by 10.6%, topping May’s 10.1% figure.
  • Urban fixed asset investment – essentially urban-based infrastructure – grew 11.4%, in line with the growth level recorded previously.
  • Turning to July, markets expect industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment to have grown by 6.6%, 10.6% and 11.5% respectively.

The data dump will be released at 3.30pm AEST.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

