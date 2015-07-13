Your 10-second guide to today's Chinese trade report for June

Chinese international trade figures for June will be released later this morning.
Here’s the state of play.
- In May, the nation’s trade surplus ballooned to $58.9 billion from $34 billion in April.
- It was the largest trade surplus for the month of May on record, and the third largest in history.
- From a year earlier, exports fell by 2.8% while imports slumped by 17.7%, largely on the back of falling commodity prices.
- Both have contracted for the past three months. Imports have been falling since November 2014.
- In June, the trade surplus is expected to fall slightly to $55.7 billion.
- From a year earlier, exports are tipped to slide 0.2% with the decline in imports expected to moderate to 15.0%.
The June release should drop around midday AEST. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data hits.
