Your 10-second guide to today's Chinese trade report for June

Chinese international trade figures for June will be released later this morning.

Here’s the state of play.

In May, the nation’s trade surplus ballooned to $58.9 billion from $34 billion in April.

It was the largest trade surplus for the month of May on record, and the third largest in history.

From a year earlier, exports fell by 2.8% while imports slumped by 17.7%, largely on the back of falling commodity prices.

Both have contracted for the past three months. Imports have been falling since November 2014.

In June, the trade surplus is expected to fall slightly to $55.7 billion.

From a year earlier, exports are tipped to slide 0.2% with the decline in imports expected to moderate to 15.0%.

The June release should drop around midday AEST. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data hits.

