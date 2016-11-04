Your 10-second guide to today's Australian retail sales report

Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The ABS will release Australia’s September retail sales report, including quarterly sales volumes, later this morning. Given weakness in household consumption in Australia’s June quarter GDP, and the fact that retail sales accounts for around 30% of that total, markets will be looking for signs as to whether that trend continued in the September quarter.

Here’s the state of play:

In August, sales rose by 0.4% to $25.128 billion in seasonally adjusted terms, marking the fastest monthly increase since October 2015.

It left the year-on-year increase at 2.8%, up marginally on the 2.7% pace seen in July.

According to the ABS, the main reason behind the gain in August was a surge in department store sales which jumped 3.5%. They had previously fallen by 5.8%, leaving overall sales flat in July.

Over the year, clothing, footwear and personal accessories sales, along with those in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, recorded the fastest growth of all categories at 6.9% and 5.9% respectively. While they outperformed in August, sales at department stores fell 2.4%, the largest decline of any category.

Over the same period, the ACT and South Australia, at 6.9% and 4.6% respectively, recorded the fastest sales growth of any state and territory in the country.

Those in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland were remarkably familiar, growing by between 2.9% to 3.3% over the same period. Sales in Tasmania grew by 4.3%.

The major mining states and territories, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, saw sales dip by 0.5% and 0.9% respectively.

In September, nominal retail sales are tipped to increase 0.4%, unchanged from the pace seen in August. Economist forecasts offered to Thomson Reuters range from 0.2% to 0.8%.

In terms of quarterly volumes — those adjusted for price movements — growth of 0.4% is expected, unchanged from the pace seen in Q2.

The report will arrive at 11.30am AEDT, coinciding with the release of the RBA quarterly statement on monetary policy.

Business Insider will have coverage of both as soon at they hit the screens.

I’m David Scutt and you can follow me on Twitter at @David_Scutt. I’ll be covering the retail sales release live.

