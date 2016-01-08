Your 10-second guide to today's Australian retail sales report

This morning the ABS will release its retail sales report for November, something that will be scrutinised closely given recent strengthening in consumer confidence.
Here’s the state of play.
- Retail rose 0.5% to $24.66 billion in October, meeting expectations. It was the highest monthly figure on record.
- The increase left the annual pace of sales at 3.9*%, up 0.2% on September.
- Over the past year, household goods recorded the fastest increase in sales at 6.1%. Rounding off the top three, department store sales rose 5.2% while those for clothing, footwear and personal accessories increased 4.7%.
- “Other” retailing recorded the slowest annual growth at 2.8% while food retailing, the largest component of all retail spending, increased by a benign 3.2%.
- On an annualised basis, Victoria and Tasmania recorded the largest increase in sales at 5.4% while New South Wales, the most populous state, saw sales increase 4.4%.
- Unsurprisingly, the mining states and territories recorded the lowest annual increase in sales, ranging from between 1.6% to 2.7% respectively.
- Economists expect sales to moderate slightly in November, predicting an increase of 0.4%.
- The separate NAB Australia online retail sales index increased by 0.7% in November, suggesting that there may be upside risks attached to the 0.4% increase expected today.
The ABS report will be released at 11.30am AEDT. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.
