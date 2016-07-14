Your 10-second guide to today's Australian jobs report

Jobs and Growth. Photo: Stefan Postles/Getty Images.

Like it or loathe it, Australia’s June jobs report will be the centre of attention of Australian financial markets today.

The release has a knack of offering up surprises, particularly the volatile seasonally adjusted figures. This report, perhaps more so than normal, will be no exception.

Here’s the state of play.

In May, employment increased by 17,900 to 11.931 million, topping expectations for a smaller gain of 15,000.

It left total employment growth over the past year at 224,800, up 1.9%.

Full time employment came in flat, leaving the gains over the past 12 months at 64,700. That equates to an annual increase of 0.8%.

In comparison, part time employment grew by 17,900, leaving total growth from May 2015 at 160,100. This equates to an enormous 4.4% increase compared to the levels of a year earlier.

Female employment growth over the past year stood at 141,000, an increase of 2.62%. Males, in comparison, recorded growth of just 83,800, a rise of 1.33%.

With the national participation rate holding steady at 64.8%, the unemployment rate held at 5.7% for a second consecutive month.

Total hours worked increased by 27.7 million hours to 1,643.1 million hours, an enormous rise of 1.7%.

Turning to today’s report, employment growth is expected to slow with the median economist forecast looking for an increase of 10,000.

The forecasts for employment growth are wide — even more so than normal — given uncertainty generated by the construction of the survey.

The National Australia Bank has warned that rotational effects in the survey’s construction could result in a large downside miss in employment growth.

With participation tipped to remain steady, the unemployment rate is expected to edge up to 5.8%.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release the report at 11.30am AEST.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

