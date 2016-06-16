Your 10-second guide to today's Australian jobs report

Later this morning the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release Australia’s jobs report for May, something that is expected to reveal an acceleration in employment growth following a modest increase in April.
Here’s the state of play.
- In April employment increased by 10,800, leaving the total number of employed Australians at 11.917 million, the highest level on record.
- Full time employment fell by 9,300 workers, following a 10,000 decrease in March. Helping to offset that decline, part time employment rose by 20,200.
- Fitting with the split between full time and part time employment, the total number of hours worked decreased by 17.9 million hours to 1.6138 billion hours.
- The small employment gain, coupled with lower labour market participation which fell 0.1% to 64.8%, saw the national unemployment rate fall to 5.7%, the lowest level seen since September 2013.
- By state, New South Wales recorded the lowest unemployment rate across the country at 5.3%, unchanged from March. It was followed by Victoria and Western Australia at 5.6%, Tasmania at 6.3%, Queensland with 6.5% and South Australia at 6.8%.
- Compared to a year earlier, employment rose by 244,700 workers, an increase of 2.1%.
- Full time employment increased by 83,800, overshadowed by 160,900 gain in part time employment. In percentage terms, part time employment grew by 4.48%, more than four times faster than full time employment which increased by 1.04%.
- By sex, female employment jumped by 164,400 over the same time period, more than doubling that for males which increased by 80,300.
- Looking ahead to today’s report, markets expect employment to increase by 15,000 in May.
- Forecasts offered to Bloomberg range from a decline of 7,000 to an increase of 35,000, underlining the volatile nature of the ABS’ seasonally adjusted figures.
- Labour force participation is tipped to rise to 64.9%, reversing April’s decline, leaving the unemployment rate unchanged at 5.7%.
The ABS is scheduled to release the report at 11.30am AEST.
Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.
