Your 10-second guide to today's Australian jobs report

Australia’s October jobs report will be released later this morning with economists looking for a rebound in employment following back-to-back declines in August and September.

Even forgiving the wild monthly swings, resembling more of a random number generator rather than definitive guide on the strength of the labour market, it remains an important data release given the Reserve Bank of Australia is actively monitoring the degree of labour market slack within the Australian economy right now.

Here’s the state of play:

According to the ABS, employment fell by 9,800 in September, well below forecasts for an increase of 15,000.

Full-time employment slumped by 53,000. Employment among males fell by 36,200, outpacing a drop of 16,800 for females.

The decline in full-time employment was partially offset by an increase in part-time employment of 43,200, led by a gain of 31,600 for females.

In the year to September, employment increased by 163,134, the smallest gain recorded since April last year. In percentage terms, employment grew by 1.38% over the past year, also the slowest pace since April 2015.

Part-time employment grew by 5.4% over the year, the fastest pace seen since January 2010. Full-time employment fell by 0.4% over the same period, the first decline since April 2014.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.6%, leaving it at the lowest level since February 2013.

This was entirely due to labour force participation tumbling to 64.5%, the lowest level seen since May 2014. Participation among males skidded to 70.1%, the lowest level seen in the history of the survey.

In October, economists expect employment to increase by 20,000, reversing the decline of the previous two months.

The unemployment rate is tipped to remain steady at 5.6%, courtesy of an expected lift in participation to 64.6%.

Given concern over heightened levels of labour market slack, the breakdown between part time and full time workers will be watched closely, and may actually be the main influence on market movements given the next underemployment figure won’t arrive until next month.

The report will be released at 11.30am AEDT.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

