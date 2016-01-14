Your 10-second guide to today's Australian jobs report

Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia’s jobs report for December will be released later on this morning with economists looking for a modest decline in employment after unbelievably strong increases over the prior tow months.

Here’s the state of play:

In November 71,400 jobs were created, smashing expectations for a decline of 10,000.

The increase was the largest since July 2000, right before the start of the Sydney Olympic Games.

Full time employment soared by 41,600, outpacing a 29,800 increase for part time employment.

Female employment jumped by 54,000, near triple the 17,400 increase for males.

Combined with the 56,100 increase of October, the two-month increase in employment – at 127,500 – was the largest since January 1988.

Over the past 12 months, employment increased by 2.97%, or 344,200. Both sit at highs not seen 2008.

As a result of the steep increase in employment, the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8%, the lowest level seen November 2013.

The decline in unemployment came despite labour force participation increasing 0.3% to 65.3%.

Although all impressive figures, the NAB has released an excellent note explaining why you should be wary of the data strength.

In December markets, expect employment to decline by 10,000 with unemployment tipped to rise by 0.1% to 5.9%.

The report will be released at 11.30am AEDT.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

