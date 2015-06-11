Your 10-second guide to today's Australian employment report

Scott Barbour/ALLSPORT

Having disappointed in April, markets are expecting Australia’s labour market to have improved modestly in May.

Here’s the state of play.

In April the unemployment rose to 6.2%, up from 6.1% in March. Total employment fell by 2,900 with 21,900 full time positions lost during the month.

In May markets are expecting net employment to have increased by 11,000 with unemployment and labour market participation expected to hold steady at 6.2% and 64.8% respectively.

From April 2014 to April 2015, employment grew by 177,587. 100,580 of those positions were full time, 77,007 part time. At 11,724,600, the number of employed is the second-highest level on record.

Expressed in percentage terms, employment increased by 1.5%. Full time grew by just 1.25%, the slowest annual growth since November 2014, while part time increased 2.2%, the fastest pace seen since September 2014.

Over the same time period the labour force expanded by 230,854, or 1.9%. With employment increasing at only 1.5%, the number of unemployed increased by 53,267, or 7.4%.

In April Western Australia recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 5.7% while Tasmania, at 7.3%, recorded the highest. New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, Australia’s most populous states, had rates of 6.0%, 6.2% and 6.7% respectively.

Quarterly underemployment and underutilisation figures as part of the May labour force report. These figures will provide a further indication of current slack within the labour market.

The ABS will release the employment report at 11.30am Sydney time today.

Business Insider will have full coverage once it hits.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.