Your 10-second guide to today's Australian employment report

Here’s the state of play.
- Employment is expected to increase by 5,000 in April following a 37,700 jump in March. The unemployment rate is tipped to rise 0.1% to 6.2%.
- Unemployment fell to 6.1% in March, equalling the lowest level since May 2014.
- Total employment grew by 79,600 in February and March, the second-highest two-month total since November 2010. Over the same period, full-time employment jumped by 73,400, the largest increase since May 2011.
- In March, the total number of employed increased to 11,720,300, the highest level on record.
- In the 12 months to March, the labour market grew by 226,800. Employment increased by 184,200 of which 134,900 were full-time positions. With the labour market growing faster than employment, the number of unemployed increased by 42,600.
- In the four months to March, annualised employment growth has been running above 1.5% p.a. The last time that occurred was July 2011.
- From a regional perspective, Western Australia has the lowest unemployment rate of all the States at 5.4%. At 6.6%, Queensland and Tasmania share the highest.
The report will be released at 11.30am Sydney time.
