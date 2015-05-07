Your 10-second guide to today's Australian employment report

Here’s the state of play.

Employment is expected to increase by 5,000 in April following a 37,700 jump in March. The unemployment rate is tipped to rise 0.1% to 6.2%.

Unemployment fell to 6.1% in March, equalling the lowest level since May 2014.

Total employment grew by 79,600 in February and March, the second-highest two-month total since November 2010. Over the same period, full-time employment jumped by 73,400, the largest increase since May 2011.

In March, the total number of employed increased to 11,720,300, the highest level on record.

In the 12 months to March, the labour market grew by 226,800. Employment increased by 184,200 of which 134,900 were full-time positions. With the labour market growing faster than employment, the number of unemployed increased by 42,600.

In the four months to March, annualised employment growth has been running above 1.5% p.a. The last time that occurred was July 2011.

From a regional perspective, Western Australia has the lowest unemployment rate of all the States at 5.4%. At 6.6%, Queensland and Tasmania share the highest.

The report will be released at 11.30am Sydney time.

