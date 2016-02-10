Your 10-second guide to today's Australian consumer sentiment report

Mark Nolan/Getty

The Westpac-MI consumer sentiment survey for February is released this morning; a closely watched report that reveals expectations for the economy, consumer spending, labour market conditions and house prices in the months ahead.

Here’s the state of play:

The survey is based upon responses from 1,200 adults across Australia and is generally conducted the week prior to the results being released.

A reading of 100 is deemed neutral, meaning the number of optimists and pessimists is equal. A figure above 100 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists while a figure below 100 suggests pessimists outnumber optimists.

In January the index slid 3.5% to 97.3, taking the index to lows not seen since September 2015.

Despite the monthly weakness, the index remained 4.3% higher than the levels of a year earlier.

Four of the surveys five subindices fell during the month, led by a steep drop in sentiment towards family finances.

Perhaps reflective of the steep stock market losses seen during the month, sentiment towards the property market improved sharply.

The survey’s measure on whether now was a good time to buy a dwelling jumped by 13.9%, taking the index back to levels last seen in May 2013. The separate house price expectations index mirrored that move, soaring by 21.1%.

The February report is out at 10.30am AEDT.

Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

