Your 10-second guide to today's Australian business confidence report

This morning the closely-watched NAB business survey for September will be released.

Here’s the state of play:

The NAB survey is based on the responses of over 540 firms across Australia’s non-farm business sector.

In August there were mixed reads on the business confidence levels and conditions.

The headline on business confidence gauge fell to +1 from +4, the lowest level seen since July 2013.

The decline came despite the separate business conditions index jumping five points to +11, the highest level since October 2014. In trend terms, that which strips out month-to-month volatility, business conditions now sit at the highest level seen since 2009.

Fitting with the increase in the conditions gauge, the survey’s subindices on trading and profitability recorded solid improvements.

The gauge on trading conditions jumped to +20 from +12 while that for profitability increased to +12 from +7.

With Malcolm Turnbull replacing incumbent Tony Abbott as Australia’s prime minister in September, there are expectations that business confidence will bounce strongly in today’s survey.

The last time Australia’s prime minister changed at the 2013 federal election, the NAB’s business confidence measure surged to +12 from +4.

The NAB will release its September survey at 11.30am AEDT. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

