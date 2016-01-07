Your 10-second guide to today's Australian building approvals report

Photo: Getty Images

This morning the ABS will release its latest building approvals report for November, a release that will be heavily scrutinised given recent signs of softening in the Australian housing market.

Here’s the state of play.

Australian building approvals continued to surge in October, rising 3.9% to 19,532. The increase left approvals up 12.3% from a year earlier.

Strength in multi-dwelling approvals, up 10.1% to 10,218, offset weakness in detached housing approvals which fell 2.1% to 9,435.

From a year earlier multi-dwelling approvals increased by 30.2%, mitigating a 2.3% decline in those for detached houses.

Over the the year the number of multi-dwellings approved increased to 117,072, topping the 116,111 registered for detached houses.

It was the first time ever that multi-dwelling approvals outnumbered those for detached houses over a 12-month period.

The surge in multi-dwelling approvals comes amidst reports that new apartment prices in some capital cities are already falling, suggesting that supply gluts may be potentially forming.

The value of total buildings approved rose by 6.4% having fallen in the two months prior. The value of residential building increased by 9.8% while the value of non-residential building slid 1.0%, the third decline in a row.

In November economists expect some statistical payback for the strength seen in October, forecasting that approvals will decline by 3.0%.

The report will be released at 11.30am AEDT. Business Insider will have full coverage as soon as the data drops.

